Battle for gaybourhood is passive-aggressive turf war

Mel Magazine featured key findings of new UBC research on “gaybourhood turf wars.”

Amin Ghaziani, a UBC sociology professor, and Adriana Brodyn, a PhD candidate, conducted the research and Ghaziani said “prejudice and discrimination still exist — it’s just more subtle and difficult to detect.”