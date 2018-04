Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

A university president apologizes for academia’s role in residential schools

The National Post and University Affairs published an op-ed from The Conversation by Santa Ono, president and vice chancellor of UBC, about academia’s role in residential schools.

“Failing to confront a heinous history, even if it is one we did not cause, is to become complicit in its perpetuation,” he wrote.