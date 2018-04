Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

A slew of apps are creepily spying on our kids

The New York Post highlighted UBC research that found children- and family-oriented apps in the Google Play store improperly collect “identifiers or other personally identifiable information.”

Researchers from UBC, UC Berkeley, and Stony Brook University said the apps could be violating the 1999 Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act.