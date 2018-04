Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Health official concerned about remedy made from rabid dog saliva

Stephen Hoption Cann, a professor in UBC’s school of population and public health, spoke to CBC after a B.C. naturopath claimed she treated a child’s behaviour problems with a remedy derived from rabid dog saliva.

Hoption Cann said he was alarmed by this claim.