Dear Liberal party: To help end overdose death crisis, decriminalize

Three UBC academics signed an open letter urging the Liberal party to decriminalize low-level drug possession to help end the overdose crisis, Huffington Post reported.

Emily Jenkins, a UBC nursing professor, Geoff Bardwell, a postdoctoral research fellow in the faculty of medicine, and Lindsey Richardson, a sociology professor, signed the letter.