Canada gambit may increase corporate disclosure of climate risk

Bloomberg interviewed Janis Sarra, a UBC professor who has co-authored a report on Canada’s climate risk disclosure.

“Many other companies are not yet really appreciating the risks and they don’t really understand that it’s something more than emissions measuring or reporting,” Sarra said.