Zero-waste mobile phones come closer to reality

Business Standard highlighted work by UBC engineers that brings the world closer to the goal of a zero-waste cellphone.

“Discarded cellphones are a huge, growing source of electronic waste,” said lead researcher Maria Holuszko, who worked to perfect a process to efficiently separate fibreglass and resin.

