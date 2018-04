Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Will the vehicles of the future be powered by electricity or hydrogen?

The Globe and Mail interviewed Walter Merida, director of the Clean Energy Research Centre at UBC, for a story on battery-electric and hydrogen-powered cars.

“It’s not really a competition – they’ll both co-exist, and there will also be plug-in hydrogen hybrids. Battery-electric vehicles are better for an urban environment where you have time to recharge and fuel-cell electric vehicles are better-suited for long range and heavy duty,” said Merida.