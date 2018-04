Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

UBC women’s volleyball team goes green

Laura MacTaggart, a UBC volleyball player, was interviewed on Roundhouse Radio about a recycling program by several UBC varsity teams.

MacTaggart, project director of the athletics recycling program and a UBC varsity volleyball player, spoke about the new initiative that started out as part of a class project.