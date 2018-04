Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

UBC accidentally sends Orientation Week invites to rejected applicants

Ming Pao reported that UBC accidentally sent orientation week invites to thousands of applicants, including some who had already been rejected.

A similar story appeared in the Kelowna Capital News and Surrey Now-Leader.