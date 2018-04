Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Trillions upon trillions of viruses fall from the sky each day

The New York Times interviewed Curtis Suttle, a UBC marine virologist, about his research on viruses that fall from the sky.

Suttle discussed how intercontinental travel is quite easy for viruses.