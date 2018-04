Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Team develops novel eye drop to treat glaucoma

A team of researchers led by Vikramaditya Yadav, a UBC professor of chemical and biological engineering, developed a new eye drop that could be used to treat glaucoma, Hindustan Times reported.

Nanoparticles and a compound extracted from the marijuana plant could optimise treatment for glaucoma, according to the research.