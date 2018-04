Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Gays, lesbians face subtle discrimination from neighbours

Business Standard highlighted a study led by Amin Ghaziani, a UBC sociology professor that explored LGBT discrimination.

“Prejudice and discrimination still exist — it is just more subtle and difficult to detect,” he said.

The research was also featured in Hindustan Times and City Winnipeg.

Ghaziani also spoke to StarMetro Vancouver about a similar topic.