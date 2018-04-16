Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Trans Mountain pipeline expansion meeting

UBC experts weighed in on the pipeline project meeting involving Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, B.C. Premier John Horgan and Alberta Premier Rachel Notley.

Jocelyn Stacey, an environmental law professor, told CBC there are jurisdictional questions when it comes to the environment, and the possible effects an expanded pipeline might bring.

Kathryn Harrison, a political scientist, told the Canadian Press she doesn’t believe there is a way for everyone to come out of the meeting with a win.

The CP story appeared on BNN, Financial Post, National Observer, Yahoo, and CTV Vancouver.

Max Cameron, a political scientist, spoke to the Vancouver Sun (also in The Province) and News 1130, saying no magical resolution should be expected from the meeting.

Marc Lee, co-director of the Climate Justice Project, a research partnership with UBC’s school of community and regional planning, told The Tyee the Supreme Court could provide clarity on federal authority to have the pipeline built and provincial authority to protect the environment.