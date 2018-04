Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Canadian men win silver in Commonwealth Games basketball

The Canadian Press mentioned Conor Morgan, a UBC basketball player, who competed for Canada at the Commonwealth Games.

Morgan scored 19 points in a game against New Zealand and Canada went on to win the silver medal.

The CP story appeared on Sportsnet and Times Colonist and a similar CP story appeared in the Edmonton Sun and Richmond News.