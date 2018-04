Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Better mental health among trans people addressed by preferred name

CBC highlighted a study on mental health among trans people that involved a UBC researcher.

Gu Li, a postdoctoral research fellow at UBC who helped crunch numbers for the study, said “transgender youth are at higher odds of having serious mental health problems.”

Elizabeth Saewyc, a professor at UBC’s school of nursing, also weighed in on the study results.