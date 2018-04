Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

B.C. United Church partner in new affordable housing developments

The Canadian Press interviewed Penny Gurstein, director of UBC’s school of regional and community planning, about affordable housing.

She said partnerships between governments, non-profits and the private sector are key in addressing affordable housing.

The CP story appeared in the National Post, Times Colonist and Vancouver Courier.