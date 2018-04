Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

B.C. cops arrested in Cuba could be forced to remain in Caribbean

Benjamin Perrin, a UBC law professor, was interviewed by the Vancouver Sun for an article about police officers arrested in Cuba.

He said people need to be aware that when travelling abroad they are subject to the laws of the country they are in.

The story also appeared in The Province.