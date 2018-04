Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Army to recruit Canada’s jobless medical grads

The StarMetro Vancouver interviewed Roger Wong, executive associate dean, education at UBC’s faculty of medicine about jobless medical school graduates.

Wong discussed how UBC is providing resources to assist students who have not yet secured residencies.