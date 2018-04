Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

UBC’s new baseball stadium completes $110 million transformation

Daily Hive featured the opening of UBC’s new $5 million yet-to-be-named baseball stadium.

It is the final element of the $110 million investment in Thunderbird Park that began in 2008.