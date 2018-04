Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

More medical grads expected to be jobless after grad than before

The StarVancouver quoted Roger Wong, UBC’s executive associate dean of education, for an article about expectations that a record-high number of Canadian medical school graduates will not have a residency post in 2018.

Wong said the university and B.C. have expanded residency offerings over the last five years, with 49 per cent of its total spots offered in the field of family medicine.