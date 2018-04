Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Experts debate if pipeline feud really a ‘constitutional crisis’

The StarVancouver interviewed Richard Johnston, a UBC political scientist, about the severity of the pipeline feud between New Democrat governments in B.C. and Alberta.

He said that while the dispute is very serious, it pales compared to previous national crises.