Experts concerned as drug stores offer instant tests for strep throat

The Vancouver Sun quoted David Patrick, a UBC and B.C. Centre for Disease Control expert in antimicrobial resistance, for an article about strep throat spot tests at Shopper’s Drug Mart.

Patrick said that doctors are best suited to diagnose patients.

The story also appeared in The Province.