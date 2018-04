Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Dive-bombing hummingbirds add a twist to impress mates

Doug Altshuler, an integrative biologist who studies hummingbird flight at UBC, weighed in for a Nature article about a new study from the University of California, Riverside.

Altshuler said he could not have predicted the new insight into hummingbird’s tail-turning behaviour.