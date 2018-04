Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The era of Big Tech self-governance has come to an end

Taylor Owen, a UBC professor of digital media and global affairs, wrote an op-ed for the Globe and Mail about self-governance among tech companies.

“It’s now time for a difficult debate about how the new internet – an internet of multinational corporations, and of platforms – will be governed,” he wrote.