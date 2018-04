Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

LEED Gold UBC Aquatic Center takes an innovative approach to water recycling

Inhabitat highlighted UBC’s aquatic centre which was designed to LEED Gold specifications.

To meet water efficiency regulations, architects employed a water management system that includes water recycling and an underground cistern tank that can store 1.3 million liters of rainwater at a time.