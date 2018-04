Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Finding your community in graduate school

Danielle Barkley, a UBC career educator and adviser for graduate students, wrote an op-ed for University Affairs about the importance of social networks during graduate school.

“Even with all the tasks and responsibilities you will juggle as a graduate student, try not to lose touch with friends, family, and former colleagues,” she wrote.