Canada failing to grasp scale of social media ‘bot’ use in politics, report

The Guardian mentioned a UBC professor in a story about the use of social media bots in politics.

During the 2015 federal election, a UBC professor was targeted by a torrent of automated attacks after he criticized then prime minister, Stephen Harper, on Twitter.