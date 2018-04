Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Call me by my chosen name

CBC’s Second Opinion interviewed Elizabeth Saewyc, a UBC nursing professor, and Gu Li, a postdoctoral research fellow at UBC, for a story about the importance of a name for transgender youth.

“When you’re transgender, and everywhere you go, there are subtle and obvious ways that people try to negate who you are,” Saewyc said.