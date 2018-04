Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Zombie NAFTA looms

Two UBC experts weighed in on NAFTA renegotiations.

Paul Evans, interim research director for the Institute of Asian Research at UBC, spoke to Business in Vancouver about three possible outcomes to the renegotiations.

Keith Head, professor of business economics at the UBC Sauder School of Business, was interviewed on Business in Vancouver’s Roundhouse Radio program about how often Canada uses the NAFTA dispute resolution.