Research suggests potential for norovirus early warning system

CBC quoted Curtis Suttle, a UBC marine microbiologist, for a story about an American study into the potential for a norovirus early warning system.

He said the idea of the system is intriguing, but what works in the southern states may not work on the Pacific Coast.