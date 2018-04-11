Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Experts on Kinder Morgan’s deadline ultimatum for pipeline

Two UBC experts weighed in on the deadline ultimatum for the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion.

Jocelyn Stacey, a professor at the Peter A. Allard School of Law at UBC who specializes in environmental law, told CBC she doesn’t see how a deadline will affect the court’s timeline to make a decision.

James Tansey, a professor at the UBC Sauder School of Business, told CBC that Kinder Morgan, Alberta or both could sue for lost revenue on a project that Ottawa approved. The story also appeared on Yahoo.