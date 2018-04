Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Canadians struggle to find home rentals as prices climb, availability declines

The Canadian Press interviewed Craig Jones, a UBC geography PhD candidate, about the high housing costs in Canada.

He said the situation is largely the result of the federal government’s move away from building rental housing in the early 1990s, along with the profitability of building condominiums over rentals in the private sector.

The story appeared in the Globe and Mail, the Star, The Province, Vancouver Courier and Castanet.