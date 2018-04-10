Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

UBC apologizes for role in residential school system

Various media outlets reported on UBC President Santa J. Ono’s statement of apology for the university’s involvement in the system that supported the operation of Indian residential schools in Canada.

Ono read the statement at the opening of the Indian Residential School History and Dialogue Centre at UBC.

Stories appeared on Global, Maclean’s, Inside Higher Education, Georgia Straight, Vancouver Courier, Roundhouse Radio and Daily Hive. A Canadian Press story appeared on CTV, Globe and Mail, National Post, News 1130, Richmond News, Castanet, Times Colonist, Vancouver Courier and North Shore News.