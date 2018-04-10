UBC apologizes for role in residential school system

Apr 10, 2018

Various media outlets reported on UBC President Santa J. Ono’s statement of apology for the university’s involvement in the system that supported the operation of Indian residential schools in Canada.

Ono read the statement at the opening of the Indian Residential School History and Dialogue Centre at UBC.

