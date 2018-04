Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Is there a housing crisis solution in B.C. municipalities?

Journal of Commerce quoted David Ley, a UBC geography professor emeritus, for a story about a possible housing crisis solution.

Ley said there is no end in sight to the B.C. housing crisis.