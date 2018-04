Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Emergency awareness tips for Tsunami Preparedness Week

Richmond News interviewed Susan Allen, a UBC oceanographer, for a story about the risk of tsunamis in B.C.

“No question, the higher sea levels get, the more susceptible Richmond will be to all water hazards,” Allen said.