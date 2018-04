Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

B.C. could face budgetary backlash for Kinder Morgan stance

The Vancouver Sun interviewed Richard Johnston, a UBC political science professor, about Kinder Morgan’s Trans Mountain pipeline expansion.

He said the pressure is on Alberta and potentially Ottawa to invest public dollars into the project to prevent it from collapsing.

The story also appeared in the Calgary Herald.