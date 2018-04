Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Surprising number of men who complain of workplace sexual harassment

The New York Post quoted Jennifer Berdahl, a UBC professor who studies sexual harassment and gender stereotypes in the workplace, for a story about sexual harassment complaints.

Berdahl said harassment is about dominating or humiliating others.