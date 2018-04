Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Ulanbaatar still in the running to host Trump-Kim summit

The Diplomat published an op-ed by Julian Dierkes and Mendee Jargalsaikhan, two UBC academics, about a possible Trump-Kim summit.

“Just after Kim’s visit to China, on March 28, Otgonbayar presented his credentials to Trump paving the way for direct discussions about Ulaanbaatar as a location for a meeting,” wrote Dierkes, a professor at the Institute of Asian Research, and Jargalsaikhan, a political science PhD candidate.