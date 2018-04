Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Most fentanyl overdose survivors need little hospital care: UBC study

The Vancouver Sun highlighted a UBC study that found people who receive an antidote promptly after a fentanyl overdose and show no complications require little hospital care.

“If you don’t regularly see fentanyl overdoses, you might admit a patient thinking they are at risk of becoming critically ill,” said Frank Scheuermeyer, lead study author, a clinical professor and an emergency department physician at St. Paul’s Hospital.

The story also appeared in The Province and Times Colonist.