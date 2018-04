Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Men account for nearly 1 in 5 complaints of workplace sexual harassment with the EEOC

The Washington Post interviewed Jennifer Berdahl, a professor at the UBC Sauder School of Business who studies sexual harassment and gender stereotypes in the workplace.

She explained that harassing behaviour is sometimes motivated by sexual desire, but more often it’s motivated by a desire to assert power.

Berdahl was also quoted in a similar Daily Mail story.