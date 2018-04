Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Highlights of responses to Trump’s new tariff threats against China

James Brander, a UBC trade expert, spoke to Xinhua for an article about Donald Trump’s new tariff threats against China.

“If there really was a major trade war between the U.S. and China, that would have an aggregate effect on global economic growth,” Brander said. “It would certainly be bad for both China and the United States. But I just don’t see that happening.”

Brander was also quoted in another similar Xinhua story.