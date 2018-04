Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Canadians urged to listen to Indigenous women’s stories

Elizabeth Wilson, a UBC student, was mentioned in a Vancouver Sun article about the stories of Indigenous women.

Wilson was a Heiltsuk language teacher in Bella Bella and is currently studying to become a teacher.