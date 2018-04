Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

World trading order facing biggest threats since WWII: Freeland

The Canadian Press interviewed Paul Evans, a professor of international relations at UBC’s School of Public Policy and Global Affairs, about the international implications of the U.S.-China trade dispute.

“Global supply and value chains are going to be disrupted, the norms and rules of the global trading system eroded further and a whole new level of uncertainty built into the global economic system,” Evans said.

The CP story appeared on Business News Network and 660 News.