What Europe can teach Canada about protecting democracy

The Conversation published an op-ed by two UBC academics about shielding Canadian democracy from digital manipulation.

“Working with Europe, which has an economy larger than the U.S. economy, could be the only way for Canada to create change,” wrote Chris Tenove, a postdoctoral research fellow at UBC’s School of Public Policy and Global Affairs and Graduate School of Journalism, and Heidi J. S. Tworek, a professor of international history.