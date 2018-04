Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

UBC adds Musqueam signs

The Canadian Press reported on new signs around UBC campus that honour the linguistic heritage of the Musqueam First Nation and its location within unceded, traditional Indigenous territory.

The CP story appeared in the Regina Leader Post, Times Colonist and Castanet.