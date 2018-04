Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Sylvester, Condon seek progressive support in Vancouver mayoral race

The Vancouver Sun reported that Patrick Condon, a UBC professor of urban design, is considering running for mayor of Vancouver.

He said he could be interested in being the independent “unity candidate” supported by the progressive parties.

A similar story appeared in Metro News.