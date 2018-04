Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Land trust called way to attract younger producers

Western Producer highlighted farm access research by Hannah Wittman, a professor in the Centre for Sustainable Food Systems at UBC.

The research has included farmland access especially for people interested in farming who haven’t grown up on farms.