Korea Language Village receives $5m donation

UBC professor Ross King was quoted in a Korea Herald story on a Korean language village in the U.S.

King is a professor of Korean language and literature and was the founding dean of the village. “Korean has had the fastest growing enrollments of any world language program over the last five years in the United States, and the Korean Language Village is part of the same trend,” he said.