Indian Residential School History and Dialogue Centre to open with statement of apology from UBC

Date/Time: Monday, April 9, 10 a.m.
Location: Koerner Plaza, 1958 Main Mall, University of British Columbia
Map: http://bit.ly/2FRDnHC
Parking: Rose Garden Parkade, 6278 NW Marine Dr.
Map: https://bit.ly/2GurOXn
Live webcast: https://ceremonies.ubc.ca/irshdc-opening/
Event details: UBC President Santa J. Ono will deliver a statement of apology for the university’s involvement in the system that supported the operation of residential schools, at the official opening of the Indian Residential School History and Dialogue Centre.
The centre will provide Indian residential school survivors, their families, and their communities access to records gathered by the Truth and Reconciliation Commission of Canada which document the history and abusive nature of a system that operated in Canada for more than a hundred years. It will also inform visitors about the lasting effects of the Indian residential school system, and help them understand larger patterns in history as a context for thinking about contemporary issues and relationships.
The two-storey, 6,500-square-foot centre was fully funded with $5.5 million in undesignated donations which the university directed to this project. The building is located between Koerner Library and the Irving K. Barber Learning Centre on the Vancouver campus.
Interviews:
- Santa J. Ono, UBC president and vice-chancellor
- Linc Kesler, senior advisor to the president on aboriginal affairs and director, UBC First Nations House of Learning
- Ed John, Grand Chief, First Nations Summit
- Indian residential school survivors
Photos: Photos of the Indian Residential School History and Dialogue Centre
Indian Residential School History and Dialogue Centre